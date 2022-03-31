Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 551,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,981,780 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.50.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 185,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

