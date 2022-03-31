Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xerox has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.