Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 381,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

