Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New $994,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

