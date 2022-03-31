Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

