Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.95. 3,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,989. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.21. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

