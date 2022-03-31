WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $5.51 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $63,578.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00011886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.40 or 0.07139023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.76 or 0.99856001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053466 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

