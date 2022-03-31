Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF remained flat at $$46.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Worldline has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

