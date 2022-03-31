Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 10.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 201,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,599,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Specifically, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

