Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,719,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $241.56 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,415.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

