WOM Protocol (WOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

