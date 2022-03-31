WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZMGet Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.33. Approximately 37,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 51,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

