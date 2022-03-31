WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.33. Approximately 37,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 51,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 525,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

