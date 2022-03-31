WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WETF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $835.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.71.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.