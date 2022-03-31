Wingstop Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

