Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WBEV traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 3.22. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,325. Winc has a 1-year low of 2.98 and a 1-year high of 14.20.

Winc ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

