Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Up 65.2% in March

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,978,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRAC stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

