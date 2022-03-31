WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Million

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to post $20.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.84 million and the lowest is $20.20 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $83.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 40,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,518. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

