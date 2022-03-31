Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Gap Down to $48.28

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.28, but opened at $46.51. Wheaton Precious Metals shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 96,783 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

