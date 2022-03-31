Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

