Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

