Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of WMC opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a current ratio of 534.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 338,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.