Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.70

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $12.72. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 43,475 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDOFF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

