Werner Enterprises, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

