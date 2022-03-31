Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

HOWL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,236. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $114.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

