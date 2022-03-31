Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.85.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

