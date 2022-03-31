Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

