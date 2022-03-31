Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

