Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$78.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.17.

TSE:DOL traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$51.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.37.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

