Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of WEG stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. WEG has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

WEG Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

