Wedbush Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

PPBI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

