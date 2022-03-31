Wedbush Weighs in on First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $8,338,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

