Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

