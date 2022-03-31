Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $469.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.
In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.
Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
