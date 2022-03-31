WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €49.95 ($54.89) and last traded at €49.45 ($54.34). Approximately 5,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.20 ($54.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $659.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

