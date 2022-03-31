Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €11.00 ($12.09) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Danske cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.