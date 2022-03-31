Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 328,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 371,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile (NYSE:WBX)

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

