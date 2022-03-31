Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Wallbox stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

