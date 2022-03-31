Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Acquires £3,251.77 in Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam purchased 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,251.77 ($4,259.59).

Shares of WCW opened at GBX 29.11 ($0.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.74. The company has a market capitalization of £12.39 million and a P/E ratio of 72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Walker Crips Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50).

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

About Walker Crips Group (Get Rating)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service segments. The company offers portfolio model and bespoke discretionary services, and advisory services; investment management services; alternative investment solutions; and structured investments products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.