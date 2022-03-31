Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

WBA opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 28,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

