W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.60

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.60 and last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 1196270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

