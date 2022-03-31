W Keith Maxwell III Buys 4,000 Shares of Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Stock

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 1,000 shares of Via Renewables stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,250.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 600 shares of Via Renewables stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,372.00.

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Via Renewables, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -331.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIA. TheStreet downgraded Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Via Renewables in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

