Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.87.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
