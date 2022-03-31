vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issues Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -1.57. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

