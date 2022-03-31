Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

VRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 12,236,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,327. The firm has a market cap of $390.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.91. Vroom has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

