Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $298.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock worth $98,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

