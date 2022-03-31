Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vonovia from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

VNNVF traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Vonovia has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

