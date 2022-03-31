Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $104.57

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.57, but opened at $110.27. Visteon shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 1,209 shares.

VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

