Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $104.57

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.57, but opened at $110.27. Visteon shares last traded at $114.25, with a volume of 1,209 shares.
VC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
