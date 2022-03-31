Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $446.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

