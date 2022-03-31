Vishay Intertechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,049 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 260 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

