Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $14.41. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 281,571 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

