Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $14.41. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 281,571 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
