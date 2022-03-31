Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

